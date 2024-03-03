Light Rain
42.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Coleman scores 31, Hawaii beats UC Riverside 76-73 in OT

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Noel Coleman’s 31 points led Hawaii over UC Riverside 76-73 in overtime on Saturday night.

Nate Pickens made a layup to open the scoring in OT but Hawaii score nine of the next 10 points to take a 74-68 lead when Coleman hit a 3-pointer with 54 seconds to play.

Coleman added eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 9-9 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva added 16 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 0 for 3 from the foul line, and he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Justin McKoy was 3-of-9 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Pickens finished with 16 points for the Highlanders (13-17, 8-10). UC Riverside also got 15 points, six rebounds and five assists from Barrington Hargress. Kyle Owens also had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Owens made a layup that tied it at 65-all with 12 seconds left in regulation and eventually forced overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 