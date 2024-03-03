Light Rain
Brewton’s 30 lead Cal State Fullerton past UCSB 79-70

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Brewton scored 30 points as Cal State Fullerton beat UC Santa Barbara 79-70 on Saturday night.

Brewton also had six rebounds for the Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West Conference). Tory San Antonio scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Donovan Oday was 5-of-7 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Josh Pierre-Louis led the Gauchos (15-13, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and five assists. UCSB also got 14 points from Cole Anderson. In addition, Ajay Mitchell had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

