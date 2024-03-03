Light Rain
UCSD earns 79-69 victory against CSU Northridge

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope had 29 points in UC San Diego’s 79-69 victory over CSU Northridge on Saturday night.

Pope added five rebounds and five assists for the Tritons (20-10, 14-4 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie was 7 of 13 shooting (5 for 11 from 3-point range) to add 21 points. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones shot 3 of 8 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Keonte Jones finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Matadors (18-13, 9-10). CSU Northridge also got 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals from De’Sean Allen-Eikens. Gianni Hunt also recorded 12 points, six assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

