Londynn Jones scores 16 to lead No. 8 UCLA over Arizona 61-41

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 16 points, Lauren Betts had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 8 UCLA dominated on the boards in a 61-41 win at Arizona on Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Bruins (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) shot 57.5% and outrebounded Arizona 43-17. They held a fifth consecutive opponent under 60 points and third straight below 30% shooting.

“If you’re going to be playing something of an elite level on a consistent basis, you want to build from defense and rebounding,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “I think the bottom line for us is that we are playing at a really, really high level on the defensive end and the rebounding end.”

Betts had her 10th double-double of the season while Jones was 5 of 9 from the field including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Gabriela Jaquez added 11 on 5-of-6 shooting for UCLA.

Arizona (16-14, 8-10) looked exhausted after coming off a double-overtime home loss to No. 7 USC on Thursday night. The Wildcats shot only 28.3% and got a bulk of their scoring by forcing 30 UCLA turnovers.

Helena Pueyo led Arizona with 16 points and six steals.

“This was not our best basketball,” Pueyo said.

UCLA led 33-18 at halftime thanks to 60.9% shooting, holding Arizona to 23.3% from the field. The Bruins stayed hot in the third quarter, making three of its first four shots, but then went more than three minutes without a field goal before hitting three in a row to build a 49-26 advantage with 1:58 to go in the period.

A 9-0 run put UCLA up by 15 early in the second quarter.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: Senior guard Charisma Osborne added two to her NCAA-era school record for scoring, now at 2,201 points for her career. The overall scoring leader for the Bruins is Denise Curry, who from 1977-81 at the AIAW level had 3,198 points.

Arizona: The Wildcats faced their 11th ranked opponent this season, the most in school history. Eight of those have been against top 10 teams, including three of their last four.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins earned the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. They’ll play in the quarterfinals Thursday against the winner of a first-round game between sixth-seeded Utah and No. 11 seed Arizona State.

Arizona: The Wildcats, as the No. 7 seed, will face No. 10 seed Washington in Pac-12 tournament’s first round Wednesday.

