Holt, Hamoda, Patterson all score 15, Sacramento State downs Portland State 73-61

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Holt, Zee Hamoda and Austin Patterson each had 15 points in Sacramento State’s 73-61 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Holt also contributed eight rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets (8-22, 4-13 Big Sky Conference). Patterson shot 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and also had seven rebounds. Hamoda was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Vikings (16-14, 7-10) were led in scoring by Kaelen Allen, who finished with 10 points, two steals and two blocks. Isaiah Johnson added nine points for Portland State.

By The Associated Press