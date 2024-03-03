Light Rain
Holt, Hamoda, Patterson all score 15, Sacramento State downs Portland State 73-61

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Holt, Zee Hamoda and Austin Patterson each had 15 points in Sacramento State’s 73-61 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Holt also contributed eight rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets (8-22, 4-13 Big Sky Conference). Patterson shot 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and also had seven rebounds. Hamoda was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Vikings (16-14, 7-10) were led in scoring by Kaelen Allen, who finished with 10 points, two steals and two blocks. Isaiah Johnson added nine points for Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

