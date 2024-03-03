Brink scores 18, No. 4 Stanford sends Oregon down to 13th straight loss, 76-56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 18 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks and No. 4 Stanford pulled away for a 76-56 win over Oregon on Saturday in the Pac-12 regular-season finale for both teams.

Kiki Iriafen added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinal (26-4, 15-3), who had already claimed the regular-season conference championship and won for the seventh time in the last eight games. Hannah Jump had 12 points.

Chance Gray had 18 points to lead the Ducks (11-20, 2-16), who have lost a program-record 13 in a row and finished last in the league.

Stanford led 37-22 at halftime but consecutive 3-pointers by Ula Chamberlin and Gray to open the second half cut Stanford’s lead to nine.

Elena Bosgana’s 3-pointer later in the third extended Stanford’s lead to 14 but the Ducks continued to hang around with a 5-0 run, capped by Grace VanSlooten’s steal and transition basket. Stanford answered with an 8-2 run, capped by Jump’s 3-pointer.

Stanford led 57-43 after three quarters and pulled away with the first seven points of the fourth quarter.

Stanford shot 32 of 69 for the game. Oregon was 18 of 57.

Both teams started slowly but Stanford went on a 13-3 run to take control.

Stanford led by 17 on three occasions in the second quarter. Brink had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 14 first-half minutes for her 16th double-double of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal ended the regular season with a road sweep of the Oregon schools and some momentum heading into next week’s Pac-12 tournament. Stanford improved to 9-2 in road games this season.

Oregon: The Ducks slipped from a team contending for a national title to one that finished last in the Pac-12 standings.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Plays at Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Oregon: Plays at Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

By JESSE SOWA

Associated Press