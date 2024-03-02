CSU Northridge takes on UCSD following Bostick’s 20-point performance

UCSD Tritons (19-10, 13-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-12, 9-9 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays the UCSD Tritons after Dionte Bostick scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 89-64 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Matadors have gone 9-6 at home. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 6.8.

The Tritons are 13-4 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Northridge’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 76.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 73.1 CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is shooting 48.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Matadors. Bostick is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Bryce Pope is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tritons. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press