Pope leads UCSD against CSU Bakersfield

UCSD Tritons (19-9, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-17, 6-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Bryce Pope scored 32 points in UCSD’s 92-88 overtime win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners are 9-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons have gone 13-3 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield scores 68.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 68.5 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press