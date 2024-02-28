Clear
° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSD after Pope’s 32-point outing

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (19-9, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-17, 6-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Bryce Pope scored 32 points in UCSD’s 92-88 overtime win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners have gone 9-4 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 8-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Tritons are 13-3 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 5.8.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners.

Pope is averaging 18.1 points for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 