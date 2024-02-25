Newbury scores 19, San Francisco rolls past Pepperdine 92-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury scored 19 points off the bench to propel San Francisco to a 92-68 romp over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Newbury made 9 of 12 shots and added five rebounds and three assists for the Dons (22-7, 11-3 West Coast Conference). Jonathan Mogbo scored 14 on 7-for-10 shooting before fouling out. Mike Sharavjamts and Marcus Williamson both scored 12 with Williamson adding eight assists. Reserves Malik Thomas and freshman Ryan Beasley scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Jevon Porter led the Waves (12-18, 5-10) with 23 points. He made 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and 8 of 12 foul shots. Houston Mallette added 15 points. Michael Ajayi scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

