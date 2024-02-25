Clear
Hargress scores 20, UC Riverside downs Cal Poly 84-78

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 20 points in UC Riverside’s 84-78 victory against Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Hargress had three steals for the Highlanders (13-16, 8-9 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Kyle Owens had 12 points.

The Mustangs (4-24, 0-16) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 35 points. Cal Poly also got 13 points from Jarred Hyder and Justin Page. The Mustangs prolonged their losing streak to 16 straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

