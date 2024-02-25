No. 19 San Diego State routs Fresno State 73-41 behind Jaedon LeDee’s 22 points and 11 rebounds

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and No. 19 San Diego State routed Fresno State 73-41 on Saturday night.

San Diego State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West Conference), which scored a season low 63 points in a five-point loss at Utah State, has won three of its last four.

LeDee finished 8-of 11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. LeDee is the first Aztecs player to accomplish the feat since Jalen McDaniels in 2018-19. LeDee also had a season-high three blocks.

San Diego State opened on a 29-5 run and led 42-16 at the break. LeDee was 5 of 7 from the floor, made all four of his free throws and grabbed eight rebounds in the first half. Fresno State shot 24% (6 of 25) and missed 11 of 13 3-point attempts before the break.

Jay Pal added 14 points for the Aztecs, Reese Waters had 12 and Micah Parrish 10.

It was the second straight double-digit loss for Fresno State (11-16, 4-10), which had a 27-point loss to the Aztecs on Jan. 3.

Isaiah Hill led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Xavier DuSell added 10.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: Improved to 3-5 in conference road games and will finish its regular season playing two of three at home. Of the remaining opponents, only Boise State beat San Diego State the first time and that was a one-point victory in Idaho. But the Aztecs, who are a half-game back of Utah State, will need help to secure at least a share of the conference title for the 11th time in the past 15 seasons.

Fresno State: Has lost three straight and five of seven. The Bulldogs face two of the conference’s top teams, Nevada and New Mexico, on the road before their regular-season finale at home against Wyoming.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Hosts San Jose State on Tuesday.

Fresno State: Plays at home against Utah State on Tuesday.

