Allen-Eikens scores 20, CSU Northridge takes down CSU Fullerton 65-60

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens’ 20 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat Cal State Fullerton 65-60 on Saturday night.

Allen-Eikens also contributed five rebounds for the Matadors (18-11, 9-8 Big West Conference). Dionte Bostick scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Mahmoud Fofana had 12 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Dominic Brewton led the way for the Titans (12-16, 5-11) with 26 points and two steals. Donovan Oday added 13 points, two steals and two blocks for CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

