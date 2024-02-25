Clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Patterson’s 20 lead Sacramento State over Montana State 66-63

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Austin Patterson had 20 points in Sacramento State’s 66-63 win over Montana State on Saturday night.

Patterson’s layup with 27 seconds left gave Sacramento State a 64-60 lead. Emil Skytta’s split a pair of free throws to stretch the Hornets’ lead to 65-60 with 20 seconds remaining. Robert Ford III then missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer for Montana State with 13 seconds to go.

Patterson added three steals for the Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky Conference). Zee Hamoda scored 15 points for the Hornets, who stopped an 11-game skid with the win.

Brandon Walker finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (12-16, 7-8). Ford added 13 points and six rebounds. Eddie Turner III finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 