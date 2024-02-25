Clear
64 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pope scores 32, UC San Diego rallies past UC Irvine 92-88 in OT

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 32 points to propel UC San Diego past UC Irvine 92-88 in overtime on Saturday night.

Pope made 11 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws for the Tritons (19-9, 13-3 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Francis Nwaokorie pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Pope forced overtime with two seconds remaining, sinking a 3-pointer to knot the score at 81. He had two baskets in the extra period and Tait-Jones did all the scoring for both teams over the final 2:10, going 4 for 4 from the foul line.

Andre Henry finished with 18 points to pace the Anteaters (20-8, 13-3). Bent Leuchten added 14 points and Justin Hohn scored 13. Carter Welling missed 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds to go in regulation, setting the stage for Pope.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 