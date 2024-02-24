UC Irvine visits Tait-Jones and UCSD

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-7, 13-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (18-9, 12-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 77-65 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons are 12-1 in home games. UCSD has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters have gone 13-2 against Big West opponents.

UCSD averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCSD allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tritons. Tait-Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press