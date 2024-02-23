UC Irvine visits Tait-Jones and UCSD

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-7, 13-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (18-9, 12-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 77-65 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons have gone 12-1 at home. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 1.7.

The Anteaters are 13-2 in conference matchups. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 4.8.

UCSD scores 76.7 points, 10.1 more per game than the 66.6 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 8.7 more points per game (76.4) than UCSD gives up (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 17.6 points. Tait-Jones is shooting 63.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Justin Hohn averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Andre Henry is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press