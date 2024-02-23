Clear
Johnson scores 24, rallies UC Davis past Cal State Northridge 66-65

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 24 points and made two free throws with six seconds remaining to rally UC Davis to a 66-65 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Johnson, who hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to get the Aggies (16-11, 11-5 Big West Conference) within a point, added five assists and three steals. Leo DeBruhl had 14 points and Kane Milling scored 11.

Dionte Bostick finished with 23 points and two steals for the Matadors (17-11, 8-8). De’Sean Allen-Eikens totaled 21 points and four assists. Gianni Hunt pitched in with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

