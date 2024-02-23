Clear
45 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tait-Jones lead UC San Diego over UC Riverside 77-65

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as UC San Diego beat UC Riverside 77-65 on Thursday night.

Hayden Gray scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Tritons (18-9, 12-3 Big West Conference). Francis Nwaokorie also scored 16.

Kaleb Smith finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (12-16, 7-9). Barrington Hargress added 15 points and six assists. Nate Pickens had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 