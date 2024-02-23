Clear
San Antonio and Brewton score 20 points apiece to lead Cal State Fullerton over Cal Poly 68-50

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tory San Antonio and Dominic Brewton 20 points apiece to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 68-50 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

San Antonio had six rebounds for the Titans (12-15, 5-10 Big West Conference). Antwan Robinson had 10 points for the Titans, who ended a five-game losing streak.

Quentin Jones led the way for the Mustangs (4-23, 0-15) with 14 points and two steals. Kobe Sanders added 10 points and seven rebounds for Cal Poly. In addition, Justin Page finished with nine points. The Mustangs prolonged their losing streak to 15 straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

