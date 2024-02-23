Sawyer has 14 as Montana takes down Sacramento State 68-61

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Te’Jon Sawyer’s 14 points helped Montana defeat Sacramento State 68-61 on Thursday night.

Sawyer was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Grizzlies (18-9, 9-5 Big Sky Conference). Josh Vazquez scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Brandon Whitney was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (6-22, 2-13) were led by Akolda Mawein, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Austin Patterson added 13 points and two steals for Sacramento State. In addition, Bailey Nunn finished with nine points. The loss is the 11th straight for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press