Tait-Jones and UCSD host UC Riverside

UCSD Tritons (17-9, 11-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-15, 7-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points in UCSD’s 76-69 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders have gone 9-3 in home games. UC Riverside has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tritons have gone 11-3 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Riverside scores 69.1 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 67.8 UCSD gives up. UCSD scores 5.8 more points per game (76.7) than UC Riverside gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 12 points and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders.

Bryce Pope is averaging 18.1 points for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

