Degenhart’s 15 lead Boise State past San Jose State 82-50

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 15 points helped Boise State defeat San Jose State 82-50 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart had eight rebounds for the Broncos (18-8, 9-4 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Chibuzo Agbo also had 14 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Myron Amey Jr. led the way for the Spartans (9-18, 2-12) with 21 points, three steals and two blocks. Tibet Gorener added 12 points for San Jose State. Trey Anderson had nine points.

Boise State took the lead with 13:57 left in the first half and built a 38-16 halftime lead, with Degenhart racking up nine points. Boise State pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 29 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

