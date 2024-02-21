Darius Brown II, Utah State take over first in Mountain West, beating No. 19 San Diego State 68-63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Darius Brown II scored a season-high 25 points and Utah State beat No. 19 San Diego State 68-63 on Tuesday night to take sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference.

Great Osobor matched his career high with seven assists while adding 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-5, 10-4), who went ahead for good late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Brown.

Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points for the Aztecs (20-7, 9-5), who have lost five of their past six road games. San Diego State went 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Utah State led 31-26 at halftime and pushed ahead 58-49 on a dunk by Ian Martinez with 7:52 remaining. The Aztecs responded with a 9-1 run to get within 59-58 with 4:47 left.

But San Diego State went cold from there, and Brown beat the shot clock with a 3 that gave the Aggies a 64-58 advantage with 2:05 remaining. He finished 5 of 9 from long range.

San Diego State fell into third place in the Mountain West, a game behind Utah State and trailing Boise State by percentage points.

Utah State bounced back from a 20-point loss at Colorado State on Saturday.

San Diego State visits Fresno State on Saturday.

Utah State visits Fresno State next Tuesday.

By CARSON HILTON

Associated Press