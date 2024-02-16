CSU Fullerton faces UCSD, aims to halt 4-game slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-14, 4-9 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-9, 10-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton aims to break its four-game slide with a win against UCSD.

The Tritons are 11-1 on their home court. UCSD is seventh in the Big West with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 1.7.

The Titans are 4-9 in conference games. CSU Fullerton is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

UCSD averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is shooting 62.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Max Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

By The Associated Press