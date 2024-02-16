Hawaii routs Cal Poly 80-51, hands Mustangs 14th straight defeat

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Juan Munoz scored 20 points to help Hawaii defeat Cal Poly 80-51 on Thursday night, handing the Mustangs their 14th loss in a row.

Munoz shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 7-7 Big West Conference). Justin McKoy added 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting with five rebounds. Ryan Rapp scored 10.

Quentin Jones totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to pace the Mustangs (4-22, 0-14). Tuukka Jaakkola added 10 points and nine rebounds.

By The Associated Press