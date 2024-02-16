No. 17 Gonzaga women roll to 96-68 win over Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points apiece, Yvonne Ejim returned to post a double-double and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled past Saint Mary’s 96-68 for the Bulldogs’ 19th consecutive win on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (25-2, 12-0 West Coast Conference) came in averaging over 81 points per game and blew by that total on its way to the 28-point win after beating the Gaels by 29 in their Jan. 20 matchup.

Truong hit 6 of 9 3-pointers, Maxwell added four more 3s and Ejim, who missed two games while competing with Team Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament, had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maud Huijbens scored 15 points, Eliza Hollingsworth 12 and Kaylynne’s sister, Kayleigh, had 11.

Zeryhia Aokuso scored 16 points and Emily Foy 13 for the Gaels (10-15, 3-8), who lost their fourth straight.

Gonzaga made 15 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 50% overall. Saint Mary’s made 15 of 28 from the arc but gave up 37 points off 19 turnovers and was outrebounded 44-21, including 21-5 on the offensive boards.

It was a competitive first quarter with Saint Mary’s taking an early seven-point lead before Gonzaga rallied to go ahead 24-21 by period’s end and pulling away from there.

Maxwell opened the second period with a 3-pointer and Kayleigh Truong followed with two more to give the Bulldogs a double-digit lead. Kaylynne Truong made two 3s of her own and Huijbens added three straight buckets as Gonzaga outscored Saint Mary’s 25-8 in the quarter and led 49-29. The lead grew to 32 points after three quarters and was 40 after an 11-0 run early in the final period.

Gonzaga plays at Pacific and Saint Mary’s is host to Pepperdine on Saturday.

