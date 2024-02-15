Whaley scores 17 in UNLV’s 67-65 win over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Rob Whaley Jr.’s 17 points helped UNLV defeat Fresno State 67-65 on Wednesday night.

Whaley split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 53 seconds remaining. Xavier DuSell missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Whaley also had five rebounds for the Rebels (14-9, 7-4 Mountain West Conference), which shot 54.5% (24 of 44) overall. Keylan Boone scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kalib Boone added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs (11-14, 4-8) were led by Leo Colimerio, who posted 30 points. Dusell added 14 points for Fresno State.

UNLV took the lead for good, 55-53, on a pair of free throws from Luis Rodriguez with 9:01 remaining, and stretched it to a seven-point advantage with 6:36 left.

Boone scored eight points in the first half and UNLV went into halftime trailing 32-29. Whaley led UNLV with 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press