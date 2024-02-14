Clear
Mitchell and UCSB host UCSD

By AP News

UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 6-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (15-9, 9-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the UCSD Tritons after Ajay Mitchell scored 29 points in UCSB’s 82-74 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons are 10-1 on their home court. UCSD is second in the Big West scoring 77.4 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Gauchos have gone 6-7 against Big West opponents. UCSB has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSD is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game UCSD allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is averaging 18.5 points for the Tritons. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Cole Anderson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

