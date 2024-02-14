Clear
42.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Amey scores 25, San Jose State downs Air Force 73-66

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 25 points as San Jose State beat Air Force 73-66 on Tuesday night.

Amey added three steals for the Spartans (9-16, 2-10 Mountain West Conference). Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 22 points while going 6 of 9 and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. The Spartans stopped a seven-game slide with the victory.

Rytis Petraitis finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Falcons (8-16, 1-11). Beau Becker added 13 points and eight rebounds for Air Force. Ethan Taylor also had 11 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Falcons.

Amey scored 12 points in the first half and San Jose State went into the break trailing 34-31. San Jose State used a 16-0 second-half run to break a 47-47 tie and take the lead at 63-47 with 6:00 remaining in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 