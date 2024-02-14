Clear
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

LeDee scores 27 as San Diego State defeats Colorado State 71-55

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee’s 27 points helped San Diego State defeat Colorado State 71-55 on Tuesday night.

LeDee added six rebounds for the Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 Mountain West Conference). Lamont Butler scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Darrion Trammell was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

LeDee scored 22 points in the second half.

The Rams (19-6, 7-5) were led in scoring by Josiah Strong, who finished with 14 points. Patrick Cartier added 12 points for Colorado State. In addition, Isaiah Stevens had 11 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 