Lauren Betts scores 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting and No. 9 UCLA women rout Arizona State 78-45

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts scored 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting and No. 9 UCLA used a big third quarter to pull away from Arizona State, winning 78-45 on Sunday for a weekend sweep.

The Bruins (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) got 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Charisma Osborne. Kiki Rice added 12 points and seven rebounds.

As the tallest player on the court, the 6-foot-7 Betts was too much down low for the Sun Devils. It was her second game back after missing four in a row because of an undisclosed medical reason. The team went 2-2 in her absence.

Leading by nine at halftime, the Bruins outscored the Sun Devils 23-12 in the third for a 51-31 lead. Betts had 10 points with her teammates feeding her in the post for layups. Twice, UCLA scored eight points in a row.

Betts also had seven rebounds before picking up her third foul and sitting down for good with 7:12 remaining. She didn’t attempt a 3-pointer and never went to the free throw line.

Jalyn Brown scored 25 points to lead the Sun Devils (10-14, 2-10), who are last in the Pac-12. They’ve lost 10 of 12. Starters Trayanna Crisp had two points on free throws and Journey Thompson was scoreless with nine rebounds.

UCLA won its 15th straight against ASU after holding the Sun Devils to three field goals in the fourth. They went 8 of 13 from the free-throw line in the period.

UCLA beat Arizona 66-58 on Friday. Betts didn’t start and finished with six points, five rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Bruins pulled away to a 28-19 halftime lead after a 9-0 run late in the second quarter. Both teams had six turnovers each in the period. Camryn Brown came off the UCLA bench to provide a big spark, hustling for rebounds and altering shots.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils played the ranked LA schools tough for stretches, but could not come away with a third league victory. They lost 81-63 at USC on Friday.

UCLA: The Bruins are entering a tough stretch, with three ranked schools among their six remaining regular season opponents. Two of those games, against No. 20 Utah and No. 4 Colorado, are at home. No. 17 Oregon State and Colorado are among the three teams ahead of UCLA in the Pac-12 standings.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Hosts Washington on Friday.

UCLA: Visits Oregon State on Friday.

