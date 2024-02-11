Allen-Eikens scores 20, Cal State Northridge defeats UCSB 82-74

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 20 points in Cal State Northridge’s 82-74 victory against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Allen-Eikens was 7-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Matadors (16-9, 7-6 Big West Conference). Dionte Bostick scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Gianni Hunt shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos (13-10, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, seven assists and two steals. Kilian Brockhoff added nine points and six rebounds for UCSB. In addition, Yohan Traore finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press