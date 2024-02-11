Cloudy
Jones scores 21 to help Weber State earn 58-53 victory over Sac State

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points to help Weber State defeat Sacramento State 58-53 on Saturday night.

Jones also added five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points and Alex Tew scored eight.

Duncan Powell finished with 17 points for the Hornets (6-19, 2-10), who have lost eight in a row. Austin Patterson totaled 12 points and three steals. Jacob Holt scored 11 with seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

