Cloudy
47.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ajayi’s double-double sparks Pepperdine past Loyola Marymount 72-63

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Ajayi scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Pepperdine beat Loyola Marymount 72-63 on Saturday night.

Houston Mallette scored 13 points for the Waves (10-16, 3-8 West Coast Conference), who put an end to a six-game losing streak. Jevon Porter pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Lions (10-14, 3-7) were led by Alex Merkviladze with 17 points and nine rebounds. Justice Hill added 13 points and five assists. Will Johnston scored 12.

Pepperdine took the lead with 1:03 left before intermission and led the whole second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 