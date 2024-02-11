Cloudy
Mahaney scores 19 as Saint Mary’s takes down Portland 76-51

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney had 19 points to help Saint Mary’s beat Portland 76-51 on Saturday night.

Mahaney had seven rebounds for the Gaels (20-6, 11-0 West Coast Conference). Augustas Marciulionis scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight assists. Alex Ducas was 4-of-12 shooting (4 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. The Gaels picked up their 12th straight victory.

Bol Dengdit finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Pilots (9-17, 3-8). Portland also got 14 points from Tyler Robertson. Vukasin Masic also put up eight points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 19:46 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-26 at halftime, with Marciulionis racking up 14 points. Saint Mary’s (CA) outscored Portland in the second half by 13 points, with Mahaney scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

