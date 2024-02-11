Cloudy
UC Riverside wins 88-78 against UC Irvine

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Griscti’s 26 points helped UC Riverside defeat UC Irvine 88-78 on Saturday night.

Griscti added three blocks for the Highlanders (10-15, 5-8 Big West Conference). Kyle Owens scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line, and added seven rebounds. Isaiah Moses was 4-of-8 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Carter Welling led the way for the Anteaters (18-7, 11-2) with 14 points and six rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II added 14 points and five assists for UC Irvine. In addition, Andre Henry had 11 points. The Anteaters ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

