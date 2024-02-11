Cal State Bakersfield earns 73-71 victory against Cal State Fullerton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Modestas Kancleris and Kaleb Higgins each scored 13 points and Cal State Bakersfield defeated Cal State Fullerton 73-71 on Saturday night.

Kancleris added six rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-14, 5-8 Big West Conference). Kaleb Higgins shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Marvin McGhee had 12 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Bakersfield held the lead over the final five minutes.

The Titans (11-13, 4-8) were led by Max Jones, who recorded 21 points. Fullerton also got 13 points from Donovan Oday. Antwan Robinson also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press