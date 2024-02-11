Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cal State Bakersfield earns 73-71 victory against Cal State Fullerton

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Modestas Kancleris and Kaleb Higgins each scored 13 points and Cal State Bakersfield defeated Cal State Fullerton 73-71 on Saturday night.

Kancleris added six rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-14, 5-8 Big West Conference). Kaleb Higgins shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Marvin McGhee had 12 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Bakersfield held the lead over the final five minutes.

The Titans (11-13, 4-8) were led by Max Jones, who recorded 21 points. Fullerton also got 13 points from Donovan Oday. Antwan Robinson also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 