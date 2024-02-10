Watkins scores 31 points and No. 10 USC routs Arizona State 81-63 for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 25 of her 31 points over the final two quarters and No. 10 Southern California routed Arizona State 81-63. Watkins started slowly, with just six points by halftime in her first home game since scoring a career-high 51 points at Stanford last week. Watkins had seven rebounds and five assists. McKenzie Forbes added 18 points for USC. The Trojans improved to 17-4 overall and 7-4 in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils were led by Jalyn Brown with 24 points. They fell to 10-13 overall and 2-9 in the Pac-12.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer