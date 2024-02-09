McKoy, Rapp lead Hawaii past UC San Diego 94-86 in OT

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin McKoy scored 22 points and Ryan Rapp hit two 3-pointers in overtime to propel Hawaii to a 94-86 victory over UC San Diego on Thursday night.

McKoy made 6 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and 9 of 11 free throws for the Rainbow Warriors (13-11, 5-7 Big West Conference). McKoy added nine rebounds and four assists, also blocking three shots. Rapp scored 13 with seven boards. Noel Coleman had 16 points and Kody Williams scored 13 off the bench. Bernardo da Silva had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Juan Munoz scored 10.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 24 points and six rebounds to pace the Tritons (15-9, 9-3). Tyler McGhie scored 16 off the bench. Hayden Gray had 13 points and four assists. Francis Nwaokorie had 12 points before fouling out. Bryce Pope scored 10 on 5-for-16 shooting, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

Munoz sank a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to pull Hawaii even at 78 and force overtime.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball