Bostick scores 23, Cal State Northridge beats Cal Poly 78-65

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick scored 23 points to lead Cal State Northridge over Cal Poly 78-65 on Thursday night.

Bostick also added five rebounds and five steals for the Matadors (15-9, 6-6 Big West Conference). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 18 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Gianni Hunt shot 6 for 9 and scored 13, adding eight assists and six rebounds.

Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points and six rebounds to pace the Mustangs (4-20, 0-12), who have lost 12 in a row. Kobe Sanders added 10 points and eight assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

