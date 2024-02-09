Clear
Pepper’s 19 lead UC Davis past Cal State Fullerton 71-58

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 19 points as UC Davis beat Cal State Fullerton 71-58 on Thursday night.

Pepper had five rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (15-8, 10-2 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson was 7 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Kane Milling finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

John Square Jr. led the way for the Titans (11-12, 4-7) with 19 points and two steals. Fullerton also got eight points and two steals from Max Jones. Dominic Brewton also recorded six points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

