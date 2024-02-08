Pope and UCSD host Hawaii

UCSD Tritons (15-8, 9-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-11, 4-7 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Bryce Pope scored 22 points in UCSD’s 85-76 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-6 in home games. Hawaii is ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Bernardo da Silva leads the Rainbow Warriors with 6.8 boards.

The Tritons are 9-2 against conference opponents. UCSD ranks second in the Big West shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Hawaii’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 13.4 points. JoVon McClanahan is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

Pope is averaging 18.9 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press