UCLA makes 11 3-pointers in an 82-74 victory over Stanford for its fourth straight victory

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Mack scored 21 points, Adem Bona had 16 points and eight rebounds, and UCLA beat Stanford 82-74 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory.

UCLA made a steal under the Stanford basket with just under two minutes remaining and Bona made a shot in the lane at the other end for a 74-67 lead.

Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud made just 1 of 4 free-throw attempts in a 40-second span with under two minutes remaining. The Bruins sealed it by making eight straight free throws in the final 40 seconds.

UCLA went 23 of 30 from the free-throw line compared to Stanford’s 17 attempts.

Will McClendon scored a career-high 13 points and Dylan Andrews also scored 13 for UCLA (12-11, 7-5 Pac-12). Lazar Stefanovic added 10 points. Bona fouled out with 49.1 seconds left.

Mack scored 12 points in the first half to help UCLA take a 35-33 lead into the intermission. Stanford shot 52% from the field but turned it over eight times. Five of UCLA’s 12 field goals were from 3-point range.

The Bruins, who entered 32% from 3-point range, went 11 of 25 from distance. UCLA’s 10th 3-pointer came with 8:54 remaining for a 57-53 lead.

Raynaud had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (11-11, 6-6). Spencer Jones added 15 points and Brandon Angel added 12.

UCLA plays another road game on Saturday against California. Stanford stays home to play USC on Saturday.

