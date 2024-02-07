Pope and UCSD host Hawaii

UCSD Tritons (15-8, 9-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-11, 4-7 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Bryce Pope scored 22 points in UCSD’s 85-76 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 8-6 in home games. Hawaii is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons are 9-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Hawaii is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Pope is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press