Dusell’s 23 help Fresno State down San Jose State 69-57

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xavier Dusell scored 23 points and Enoch Boakye recorded a double-double and Fresno State beat San Jose State 69-57 on Tuesday to hand the Spartans their sixth-straight defeat.

Dusell shot 7 for 13 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (10-13, 3-7 Mountain West Conference). Boakye scored 14 points shooting 6 for 11 and grabbed 14 rebounds. Jalen Weaver scored 10.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre finished with 12 points for the Spartans (8-15, 1-9) and Trey Anderson added 11 points for San Jose State.

Fresno State’s next game is Saturday against Air Force on the road. San Jose State visits Colorado State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press