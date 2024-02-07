Cloudy
Dusell’s 23 help Fresno State down San Jose State 69-57

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xavier Dusell scored 23 points and Enoch Boakye recorded a double-double and Fresno State beat San Jose State 69-57 on Tuesday to hand the Spartans their sixth-straight defeat.

Dusell shot 7 for 13 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (10-13, 3-7 Mountain West Conference). Boakye scored 14 points shooting 6 for 11 and grabbed 14 rebounds. Jalen Weaver scored 10.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre finished with 12 points for the Spartans (8-15, 1-9) and Trey Anderson added 11 points for San Jose State.

Fresno State’s next game is Saturday against Air Force on the road. San Jose State visits Colorado State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

