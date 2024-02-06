AP Player of the Week: Freshman JuJu Watkins of USC leads Trojans to two big wins

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 13 of the season:

JUJU WATKINS, USC

The 6-foot-2 freshman wing from Los Angeles scored 51 of her team’s 67 points in an upset victory over then-No. 4 Stanford. She added 11 rebounds and four steals in that game. Her point total was the highest by a freshman since Elena Delle Donne had 54 in 2010 for Delaware. Watkins followed up her historic night with a 29-point effort in a win over Cal. It’s the second time that Watkins has been honored as the AP Player of the Week.

RUNNER-UP

Caitlin Clark, Iowa. The senior guard moved into second on the NCAA all-time scoring list and now only needs 66 points to pass Kelsey Plum. Clark averaged 36.5 points in wins over Northwestern and Maryland. She also had a season-high 12 assists in the victory over the Terrapins.

HONORABLE MENTION

Aaliyah Edwards ( UConn ), Taiyanna Jackson ( Kansas ), Jewel Spear ( Tennessee ).

KEEP AN EYE ON

Katie Dinnebier, Drake. Had the second triple-double in school history with a 19-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist effort against Northern Iowa. She leads the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring at 19.1 points and assists at 6.3. Her triple-double was the 14th in conference history.

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Janie McCauley, Joe Reedy, Teresa M. Walker, John Zenor.

