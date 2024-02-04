Mahaney rallies Saint Mary’s to 64-62 victory over Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points and Saint Mary’s rallied late to beat Gonzaga 64-62 on Saturday night, upping the Gaels’ win streak to 10.

Mahaney sank 7 of 17 shots with four 3-pointers for the Gaels (18-6, 9-0 West Coast Conference), who maintained sole possession of first place with the win.

Josh Jefferson totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for Saint Mary’s. Mitchell Saxen had 15 points and Augustas Marciulionis scored 11.

Ryan Nembhard had 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting to lead the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2), who saw a five-game win streak end. Anton Watson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double, while Graham Ike had 12 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth.

Gonzaga had the lead for 30:22, but Jefferson’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run and Saint Mary’s led 60-55 with 2:37 remaining and the Gaels stayed in front from there.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball