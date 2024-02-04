Cloudy
Colorado State defeats Fresno State 73-61

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Joel Scott scored 14 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 73-61 on Saturday night.

Scott had six rebounds and six assists for the Rams (17-5, 5-4 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Nique Clifford was 5-of-11 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Donavan Yap finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (9-13, 2-7). Isaiah Hill added 11 points and nine assists for Fresno State. In addition, Enoch Boakye finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Colorado State took the lead with 6:39 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 31-25 at halftime, with Cartier racking up nine points. Colorado State outscored Fresno State in the second half by six points, with Scott scoring a team-high 12 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

