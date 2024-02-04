Cloudy
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC Irvine wins 93-68 against Hawaii

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten’s 15 points helped UC Irvine defeat Hawaii 93-68 on Saturday night.

Leuchten also contributed six rebounds for the Anteaters (17-6, 10-1 Big West Conference). Carter Welling scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bernardo da Silva finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-11, 4-7). Hawaii also got 16 points, five assists and two steals from JoVon McClanahan. In addition, Ryan Rapp finished with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 